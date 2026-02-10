Sri Lankas official reserves dip 0.2% in January 2026

February 10, 2026   09:19 am

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets recorded a marginal decline of 0.2% in January 2026, according to data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The value of official reserve assets, which stood at USD 6,838 million at the end of December 2025, decreased slightly to USD 6,824 million by the end of January 2026.

Foreign exchange reserves—the largest component of official reserves—fell by 1% during the month, declining from USD 6,747 million to USD 6,680 million, the bank said.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s gold holdings recorded a notable increase in January 2026, rising by 26.8% from USD 86 million to USD 109 million.

The Central Bank noted that the official reserve assets include foreign exchange swap proceeds amounting to approximately USD 1.4 billion obtained from the People’s Bank of China, which are subject to certain conditions on usability.

