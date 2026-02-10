19-year-old arrested at BIA over attempt to smuggle in 386 ornamental plants

A 19-year-old Sri Lankan passenger was arrested in the early hours of this morning (10) for attempting to illegally smuggle a consignment of ornamental plants valued at around Rs. 600,000 into the country.

The arrest was made during a joint operation by officers of the Biodiversity, Cultural and National Heritage Protection Division and Customs officials at Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake, said Ada Derana reporter.

The suspect, a resident of Kochchikade, Negombo, arrived at 12:35 a.m. from Bangkok, Thailand, aboard Thai Airways flight TG 307.

Upon inspection of three pieces of luggage, officials discovered a total of 386 ornamental plants belonging to the Philodendron, Aglaonema, Alocasia, and Monstera species.

Katunayake Airport Customs are conducting further investigations into the incident.