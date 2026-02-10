Fishermen continue Satyagraha for sixth day over seine fishing ban

Fishermen continue Satyagraha for sixth day over seine fishing ban

February 10, 2026   10:22 am

The Satyagraha campaign launched by a group of fishermen demanding the lifting of the government’s ban on the use of tractor-mounted winches for Madel (seine nets) fishing activities continues for the sixth consecutive day today (10).

This follows the failure of discussions held yesterday (09) between the protesters and the Director General of Public Relations at the Presidential Secretariat, D. Gamage, to reach a viable solution.

However, Deputy Minister of Fisheries Rathna Gamage stated that the case filed by the group of fishermen is scheduled to be called in court again on February 27, and the government is prepared to engage in further discussions with them following the court proceedings.

The incumbent government imposed a ban on the use of tractor-mounted winches for Madel (seine nets) fishing activities, citing the need to protect marine resources and prevent the destruction of coral reefs and fish breeding grounds.

In protest of this decision, a group of fishermen from several parts of the island commenced a Satyagraha in front of the Presidential Secretariat on February 5, demanding that the ban be revoked.

