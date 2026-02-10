Exposition of sacred Devnimori relics continues for sixth day, ends tomorrow

February 10, 2026   10:25 am

The exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, brought from India, continues for the sixth consecutive day today (10) at Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, Colombo.

Venerable Kirinde Assaji Thero, the incumbent of Gangaramaya Temple, stated that devotees will be allowed to join the queues to pay homage to the relics only until 10.00 p.m. tonight.

A large gathering, including the Speaker of Parliament, ministers, diplomats, and many others, visited yesterday (09) to venerate the sacred relics.

The Sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, discovered during excavations in the 1960s at the historic Devnimori site in Gujarat, India have never previously been taken outside India.

A group of Indian officials, including the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai C. Patel, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (09) to accompany the relics back to India.

Accordingly, the exposition of the sacred relics is scheduled to conclude tomorrow (11) at 6:00 a.m.

