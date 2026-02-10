SLTDA to withdraw approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka, AG tells court

The Attorney General informed the Court of Appeal today that the letter issued by the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), which granted approval for a tourism promotion project in Sri Lanka targeting the LGBTQ community, will be withdrawn.

This announcement was made when a writ petition, filed seeking an order to invalidate the relevant decision, was taken up for consideration, said Ada Derana reporter.

Following this submission, the court ordered the petition to be called again on March 4 for further consideration.