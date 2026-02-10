Over 800 arrested in Nation United island-wide anti-drug raids

February 10, 2026   12:10 pm

A total of 802 individuals were arrested during island-wide raids conducted yesterday (09) under the theme “Nation United – National Drive,” aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

According to the daily report released yesterday (09), 791 raids were conducted during the operation. The highest number of raids, totaling 588, were related to heroin and “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine).

Among the arrested suspects, eleven individuals have been referred for rehabilitation, the police said.

Investigations have been initiated regarding three individuals in connection with illegal assets, and detention orders have been obtained for 15 suspects.

Police also seized 120 grams of hashish and 138 narcotic pills during the raids, said police.

