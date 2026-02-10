Parliamentary business relevant to the parliamentary week from February 17 to February 20, 2026 was decided at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on 06 February 2026 under the Chairmanship of the Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, Parliament is scheduled to convene from February 17 to February 20, the Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera said in a statement.

On each of these sitting days, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22 (1) to (6). The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, and the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2).

Accordingly, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Second Reading of the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill will be taken up for debate.

At 5.00 p.m., a Motion for the appointment of a Select Committee of Parliament to review the laws dealing with Elections and report to Parliament and submit its proposals and recommendations in that regard, is also scheduled to be presented for approval.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., time has been allocated for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., three Orders under the Special Commodity Levy Act, the Resolution under the Customs Ordinance (Chapter 235) published in Extraordinary Gazette No. 2464/15, and two Regulations under the Motor Traffic Act (Chapter 203) are scheduled to be taken up for debate and approval.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government is scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Further, on Thursday, February 19, 2026, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Second Reading of the Judicature (Amendment) Bill and the Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., time has been allocated for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

On Friday, February 20, 2026, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., the Adjournment Motion by the Opposition titled “Issues Prevailing in the Energy Sector” is scheduled to be taken up for debate.