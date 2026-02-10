The Board of Governors of the President’s Fund convened this morning (10) at the Presidential Secretariat under the chairmanship of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Board of Governors comprises seven members: the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker, the Leader of the Opposition, the Secretary to the President and two members appointed by the President, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Present at the meeting currently under way are Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President’s Fund and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Professor J. R. P. Jayakody, former Auditor General Sarath Chandrasiri Mayadunne, along with senior officials of the President’s Fund.

--PMD--