President chairs meeting of Board of Governors of Presidents Fund

President chairs meeting of Board of Governors of Presidents Fund

February 10, 2026   12:25 pm

The Board of Governors of the President’s Fund convened this morning (10) at the Presidential Secretariat under the chairmanship of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.  

The Board of Governors comprises seven members: the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker, the Leader of the Opposition, the Secretary to the President and two members appointed by the President, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Present at the meeting currently under way are Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President’s Fund and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Professor J. R. P. Jayakody, former Auditor General Sarath Chandrasiri Mayadunne, along with senior officials of the President’s Fund.

--PMD--

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)