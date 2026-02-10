Royal Navy of Oman vessel Sadh arrives at Colombo Port

The Royal Navy of Oman Vessel ‘Sadh’ arrived at the Port of Colombo today (10) on a logistics replenishment visit, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The visiting ship was welcomed in accordance with naval traditions, the Navy stated.

The 75-metre-long ship is commanded by Lieutenant Commander Shaheen Saud Abdul Rahman AI Balushi.

The Sri Lanka Navy stated that the port call is expected to facilitate professional interaction and goodwill exchanges between the two navies.

During the stay, crew members of the ship are scheduled to visit several tourist attractions in the city of Colombo.