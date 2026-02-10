Constitutional Council calls for nominations to fill RTI Commission vacancy

The Constitutional Council has called for nominations from civil society organisations to fill a vacancy arising under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act No. 12 of 2016, for recommendation to the President for appointment as a member of the Right to Information Commission.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Communication of Parliament, under Section 12(2)(a)(i) of the Act, members of the Commission must be individuals who have distinguished themselves in public life and possess proven knowledge, experience, and eminence in fields such as law, governance, public administration, social services, journalism, science and technology, or management.

Further, in terms of Sections 12(2)(a)(ii) to (v) of the Right to Information Act No. 12 of 2016, nominees must not be:

• Members of Parliament, any Provincial Council, or any Local Authority;

• Hold any public or judicial office, or any other office of profit;

• Be connected with any political party; or

• Be engaged in any business or professional practice.

Nominations must be submitted using the prescribed nomination form available on the Parliament of Sri Lanka website (http://www.parliament.lk) under the quick link titled “Appointment to the post of Member of the Right to Information Commission.”

Duly completed nominations should be sent on or before 15 February 2026 by registered post or via email to http://constitutionalcouncil@parliament.lk.

Completed nominations should be addressed to:

• Acting Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council

• Constitutional Council Office

• Parliament of Sri Lanka

• Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte

The Department of Communication of Parliament further advised that the top left corner of the envelope, or the subject line of the email, should clearly state “Appointment to the post of Member of the Right to Information Commission.”