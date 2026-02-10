Constitutional Council calls for nominations to fill RTI Commission vacancy

Constitutional Council calls for nominations to fill RTI Commission vacancy

February 10, 2026   01:31 pm

The Constitutional Council has called for nominations from civil society organisations to fill a vacancy arising under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act No. 12 of 2016, for recommendation to the President for appointment as a member of the Right to Information Commission.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Communication of Parliament, under Section 12(2)(a)(i) of the Act, members of the Commission must be individuals who have distinguished themselves in public life and possess proven knowledge, experience, and eminence in fields such as law, governance, public administration, social services, journalism, science and technology, or management.

Further, in terms of Sections 12(2)(a)(ii) to (v) of the Right to Information Act No. 12 of 2016, nominees must not be:

• Members of Parliament, any Provincial Council, or any Local Authority;
• Hold any public or judicial office, or any other office of profit;
• Be connected with any political party; or
• Be engaged in any business or professional practice.

Nominations must be submitted using the prescribed nomination form available on the Parliament of Sri Lanka website (http://www.parliament.lk) under the quick link titled “Appointment to the post of Member of the Right to Information Commission.”

Duly completed nominations should be sent on or before 15 February 2026 by registered post or via email to http://constitutionalcouncil@parliament.lk.

Completed nominations should be addressed to:

• Acting Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council
• Constitutional Council Office
• Parliament of Sri Lanka
• Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte

The Department of Communication of Parliament further advised that the top left corner of the envelope, or the subject line of the email, should clearly state “Appointment to the post of Member of the Right to Information Commission.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)