Sri Lanka has conveyed its interest in re-applying for the European Union’s (EU) Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) trade facility once the current cycle concludes, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister stated that the matter was discussed during a meeting with Paola Pampaloni, Acting Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS), who called on him while in Sri Lanka to co-chair the 27th Session of the EU–Sri Lanka Joint Commission.

During the discussions, the Foreign Minister had expressed deep appreciation for the EU’s GSP facility, noting that it has been vital to Sri Lanka’s economic growth and conveyed the country’s interest in re-applying when the current cycle ends.

He also briefed the EU delegation on the country’s economic recovery and key legislative reforms, including the proposed repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), amendments to the Online Safety Act (OSA), and efforts to advance reconciliation by strengthening independent national institutions.

The Minister further highlighted Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts following Cyclone Ditwah and extended gratitude to the EU for its continued support during the recovery process.

In addition, the two sides exchanged views on global and regional geopolitical challenges and reaffirmed their shared commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and the multilateral system.

“This engagement marks another step in strengthening the partnership between Sri Lanka and the European Union, a partnership built on mutual respect, shared values, and a vision for a more resilient and cooperative future,” he said.