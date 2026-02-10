Two including Keheliyas cousin granted bail in money laundering case

Two including Keheliyas cousin granted bail in money laundering case

February 10, 2026   03:21 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered the release on bail of businessman Nimal Sisira Kumara and Bandara Rambukwella, a cousin of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the laundering of more than Rs. 740 million in funds allegedly unlawfully earned by the ex-minister.

The case was taken up today before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, said Ada Derana reporter.

At the commencement of proceedings, one of the accused, Nimal Sisira Kumara, provided a confidential statement before the Magistrate for approximately one hour.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered the release of the two suspects on two personal bails of Rs. 5 million each.

The Magistrate also imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspects and ordered them to surrender their passports to the court.

