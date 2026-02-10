Sri Lanka to implement special security measures for IndiaPakistan World Cup game

Sri Lanka to implement special security measures for IndiaPakistan World Cup game

February 10, 2026   03:53 pm

The government will implement a special security arrangement for the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15, Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Nalinda Jayatissa announced today (10).

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing in Colombo, Minister Jayatissa said the Sri Lankan government welcomes Pakistan’s reversal of its earlier decision not to play the match against India, following intervention by Sri Lanka.

He added that Sri Lanka is ready to step in to promote friendship and cooperation among countries in the region through cricket whenever the opportunity arises.

“Amid various regional challenges, this match was initially in doubt. Over the past few days, the government and several organizations, including the International Cricket Council (ICC) and our cricket authorities, intervened. As a result, we now have the opportunity to host this high-profile match,” Jayatissa said.

The Minister noted that the President personally spoke with Pakistan’s Prime Minister, and the Pakistani government has officially confirmed their participation. “We are pleased that this match between the two nations can be held in Sri Lanka. Maximum security will be provided, and a special traffic plan will be implemented by police to manage the expected large crowds,” the Cabinet Spokesman added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)