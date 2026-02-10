The government will implement a special security arrangement for the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15, Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Nalinda Jayatissa announced today (10).

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing in Colombo, Minister Jayatissa said the Sri Lankan government welcomes Pakistan’s reversal of its earlier decision not to play the match against India, following intervention by Sri Lanka.

He added that Sri Lanka is ready to step in to promote friendship and cooperation among countries in the region through cricket whenever the opportunity arises.

“Amid various regional challenges, this match was initially in doubt. Over the past few days, the government and several organizations, including the International Cricket Council (ICC) and our cricket authorities, intervened. As a result, we now have the opportunity to host this high-profile match,” Jayatissa said.

The Minister noted that the President personally spoke with Pakistan’s Prime Minister, and the Pakistani government has officially confirmed their participation. “We are pleased that this match between the two nations can be held in Sri Lanka. Maximum security will be provided, and a special traffic plan will be implemented by police to manage the expected large crowds,” the Cabinet Spokesman added.