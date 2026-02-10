Sri Lanka on alert over Nipah virus amid increase in tourist arrivals

February 10, 2026   04:23 pm

Health authorities are taking special precautionary measures regarding the spread of Nipah virus, which has been reported in several countries including in India and Bangladesh, Cabinet Spokesperson and Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said today (10).

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing, Minister Jayatissa noted that with tourist arrivals steadily increasing, the Ministry of Health has implemented preventive measures at airports and other points of entry.

Responding to a question about the recent reports of Nipah virus cases spreading across India and the expected influx of visitors for the upcoming India–Pakistan World Cup encounter in Colombo, Minister Jayatissa said the health sector has been closely monitoring the situation and is fully prepared to take necessary action.

“This virus was identified in India, and several deaths have been reported. The Ministry of Health immediately focused on preventive measures. Even today, we are taking all necessary precautions for everyone arriving in Sri Lanka, including tourists, at the airports. This virus is highly fatal and its nature is different from COVID-19. Health authorities are coordinating with relevant institutions and remain vigilant,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted the surge in tourism: “In the past four days, over 40,000 tourists have arrived. In January alone, 277,000 visitors came, making it the highest ever January arrivals in Sri Lanka. Given this increased tourist traffic, the Ministry of Health is on high alert and prepared to implement all necessary measures.”

