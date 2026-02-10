T20 World Cup: Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out, Dushan Hemantha likely to come in as replacement

Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury he suffered during their opening game against Ireland on Sunday.

Although he completed his spell, taking 3 for 25 in four overs to derail Ireland’s spirited chase of 164, Hasaranga will no longer be available for remainder of the tournament.

An MRI scan on Monday revealed a serious tear in his left hamstring and the report was seen by a specialist in the UK before he was ruled out.

Hasaranga is likely to be replaced in the squad by fellow legspin allrounder Dushan Hemantha.

Sri Lanka’s second group game is against Oman on February 12 in Pallekele, followed by Australia on February 16 in Pallekele, and finally Zimbabwe in Colombo (RPS) on February 19.