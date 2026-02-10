T20 World Cup: Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out, Dushan Hemantha likely to come in as replacement

T20 World Cup: Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out, Dushan Hemantha likely to come in as replacement

February 10, 2026   05:04 pm

Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury he suffered during their opening game against Ireland on Sunday.

Although he completed his spell, taking 3 for 25 in four overs to derail Ireland’s spirited chase of 164, Hasaranga will no longer be available for remainder of the tournament.

An MRI scan on Monday revealed a serious tear in his left hamstring and the report was seen by a specialist in the UK before he was ruled out.

Hasaranga is likely to be replaced in the squad by fellow legspin allrounder Dushan Hemantha.

Sri Lanka’s second group game is against Oman on February 12 in Pallekele, followed by Australia on February 16 in Pallekele, and finally Zimbabwe in Colombo (RPS) on February 19.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)