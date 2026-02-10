Prices of fish increase as protest launched by seine-net fishermen continues

February 10, 2026   05:45 pm

Prices of fish in the local market have reportedly increased following a protest launched by traditional fishermen demanding the government lift the ban on the use of winch machines mounted on tractors by seine-net fishermen.

Traders report that the quantity of fish arriving in the market has decreased in recent days due to the protest, leading to increases in both wholesale and retail prices.

At the Peliyagoda Fish Market today (10), wholesale prices were recorded as follows: Kelawalla (Tuna) fish at Rs. 2,700 per kilogram, Seer (Thora) fish at Rs. 3,600 per kilogram, and Paraw fish at Rs. 3,000 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, retail prices were also reported as: Salaya fish at Rs. 700 per kilogram, Linna fish at Rs. 900 per kilogram, and Balaya fish at Rs. 2,000 per kilogram.

The ongoing protest by fishermen demanding the lifting of the ban on winch machines mounted on tractors has entered its sixth day today (10).

The fishermen staging the protest said that during discussions held yesterday (09), they were informed that a committee would be appointed under the President to look into their concerns.

However, the protesters emphasized that they still hope to hold direct talks with the President regarding their issue.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Fisheries Ratna Gamage stated that the case filed by the fishermen is scheduled to be recalled on February 27, after which the government is ready to hold discussions with the fishermen.

