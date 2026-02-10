Govt to make changes to senior posts in several state institutions
February 10, 2026 05:52 pm
The government is expected to make changes to several top positions across state institutions in the coming days, Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has confirmed today (10).
Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing, Minister Jayatissa said discussions over the appointments are already underway.
He noted that the reshuffle will include chairpersons and heads of boards of directors in various government bodies.