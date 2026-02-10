VRS applicants oppose trade union action over CEB reforms

VRS applicants oppose trade union action over CEB reforms

February 10, 2026   06:19 pm

A group of employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) who have applied for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) has stated that they are opposing the decision taken by electricity trade unions to engage in trade union action without prior notice, should the date of liquidation of the CEB be announced in the Gazette without addressing their demands.

In a statement, the group of employees noted that the letter sent by the relevant trade union leaders to the Minister of Energy does not represent the collective views of CEB employees.

They further alleged that the demands submitted to the Subject Minister by the trade unions are merely hollow demands aimed at obstructing or halting the reform process.

The group of employees who applied for retirement point out that the relevant trade unions have not represented even 25% of the total CEB workforce and have applied for retirement schemes.

The employees who have applied for the retirement scheme emphasized in their statement that they strongly oppose any attempt to disrupt or delay the reforms currently being implemented.

Additionally, stressing that any trade union action intended to disrupt the supply of electricity would be illegal, the group urged that the liquidation date be gazetted without further delay, exercising the amended powers under the Electricity Act.

They also called for employees who have consented to the VRS to be allowed to resign from service without prejudice to their rights.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)