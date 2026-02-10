VRS applicants oppose trade union action over CEB reforms

A group of employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) who have applied for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) has stated that they are opposing the decision taken by electricity trade unions to engage in trade union action without prior notice, should the date of liquidation of the CEB be announced in the Gazette without addressing their demands.

In a statement, the group of employees noted that the letter sent by the relevant trade union leaders to the Minister of Energy does not represent the collective views of CEB employees.

They further alleged that the demands submitted to the Subject Minister by the trade unions are merely hollow demands aimed at obstructing or halting the reform process.

The group of employees who applied for retirement point out that the relevant trade unions have not represented even 25% of the total CEB workforce and have applied for retirement schemes.

The employees who have applied for the retirement scheme emphasized in their statement that they strongly oppose any attempt to disrupt or delay the reforms currently being implemented.

Additionally, stressing that any trade union action intended to disrupt the supply of electricity would be illegal, the group urged that the liquidation date be gazetted without further delay, exercising the amended powers under the Electricity Act.

They also called for employees who have consented to the VRS to be allowed to resign from service without prejudice to their rights.