A decision has been taken to increase the medical assistance grants currently provided through the President’s Fund and also to relax the existing stringent criteria to disburse funds.

These decisions were taken when the Board of Governors of the President’s Fund convened this morning (10) at the Presidential Secretariat under the chairmanship of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Board of Governors comprises seven members: the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker, the Leader of the Opposition, the Secretary to the President and two members appointed by the President.

In line with committee recommendations, the Board of Governors decided to revise and increase the medical assistance grants currently provided. It was further agreed to relax the existing stringent criteria for granting medical assistance and to simplify the process, enabling patients receiving treatment at any hospital registered under the Ministry of Health to obtain such assistance.

Accordingly, medical assistance will be granted solely on the recommendation of a medical practitioner registered with the Sri Lanka Medical Council.

The Board of Governors also decided to provide a one-off grant of Rs. 100,000 to university students with special needs to support their educational expenses and basic requirements.

Meanwhile, on the President’s proposal, it was decided to double the number of scholarships awarded to students who obtain the highest marks in each subject stream in every district, increasing the number from 10 to 20, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Discussions were also held on formulating an expedited programme, with the intervention of the President’s Fund, to reduce the long waiting lists for heart surgeries and cataract surgeries in government hospitals. Attention was also directed towards strengthening the hospital system under this initiative.

The provision of a special grant of Rs. 10,000 from the President’s Fund for schoolchildren from families affected by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ has already commenced, benefiting more than 54,000 students to date.

In addition, possibilities were explored to increase educational assistance provided to children from families affected by disasters while abroad, families of kidney patients, and families of individuals engaged in high-risk occupations, the PMD noted.

The financial position of the President’s Fund has reached its highest level in history. Instructions were issued to publish, on the official website, district-wise and Divisional Secretariat-level data on beneficiaries of the Fund in order to ensure transparency.

Payments under the Mahapola Scholarship Scheme administered through the President’s Fund were increased by nearly twofold last year. Approval was also granted by the Board of Governors to implement programmes in 2026 to expand benefits to a larger number of recipients, the PMD added.

Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President’s Fund and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Professor J. R. P. Jayakody, former Auditor General Sarath Chandrasiri Mayadunne, along with senior officials of the President’s Fund, were present at the meeting.