Additional GM of Water Board arrested by Bribery Commission remanded

An Additional General Manager of the National Water Supply Board (NWSDB), Dharshana Medawatte and another individual who were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on bribery charges have been remanded.

The duo was remanded until February 20, said the Ada Derana reporter.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering submissions made by officials of the Bribery Commission and the suspects’ lawyers.

The suspects were taken into custody over allegations that they conspired to commit a corruption offense by arranging the lease of a SUV, despite the NWSDB Chairman already having two official vehicles. It is alleged that this action caused the government a loss of Rs. 12,750,000 while benefiting the Chairman.

CIABOC officials informed the court that the Additional General Manager still serves at the Water Board and that statements are scheduled to be recorded from six of his subordinates.

CIABOC accordingly requested that the suspects be remanded to prevent any potential influence on witnesses if they were released on bail.

Representing the Additional General Manager, President’s Counsel Nalinda Indatissa argued that the suspect has completed over 32 years of service at the institution and is due to retire soon. He also noted that no complaints have been made alleging that the suspect influenced witnesses during the ongoing investigation, and requested bail for the accused.

After reviewing the submissions, the Chief Magistrate ordered that the suspects remain in remand custody until February 20.