Frances Macron to participate in New Delhi AI summit during India visit next week

Frances Macron to participate in New Delhi AI summit during India visit next week

February 10, 2026   06:57 pm

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India from February 17 to 19 and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The French President will participate in the AI Impact Summit being hosted by India in New Delhi next week, according to a statement.

Macron will be in India’s financial capital Mumbai to inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation, it added.

Modi and Macron will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the foreign ministry said.

The two countries signed a declaration of their intent to establish a partnership on advanced and small modular nuclear reactors during Modi’s visit to France last year.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also scheduled to attend the India AI Impact Summit this month.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)