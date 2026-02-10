Leader of Bohra Community commends Govt.s programme during meeting with President

Leader of the Bohra community, His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb has commended the programmes implemented by the government under the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s leadership aimed at achieving a new social and economic transformation in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

A meeting between the leader of the Bohra community, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb and President Dissanayake took place this afternoon (10) at the Presidential Secretariat.

More than one million members of the Bohra community reside in several countries, including India, Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Sri Lanka and Australia.

Engaging in a cordial discussion with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb also expressed his appreciation for the comprehensive initiatives undertaken by the Government to combat the menace of illicit drugs and to prevent fraud and corruption, while extending his blessings for these efforts, the PMD noted.

During the meeting, the spiritual leader of the Bohra community also briefed the President on the long-standing relationships between the Bohra community in Sri Lanka and other communities, as well as the contribution made by the Bohra community to the country’s economy.

In his remarks, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his respectful appreciation for the visit of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb to Sri Lanka.

Several leaders and representatives of the Bohra community were present at the meeting. Representing the Government of Sri Lanka were Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih and Governor of the Western Province Hanif Yusoof.