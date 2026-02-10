Central Province programme of A Nation United National Campaign in Nuwara Eliya tomorrow

The Central Province programme of the “A Nation United” National Campaign, aimed at eradicating the menace of illicit drugs, will be held tomorrow (11) in Nuwara Eliya.

The programme will be inaugurated under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the President’s Media Division said.

The illicit drug menace has been identified as a major social issue faced by the up-country community. The objective of the programme is to free the community from the threat through a comprehensive awareness mechanism involving all stakeholders, while uplifting them socially and economically, the PMD added.

The event will also include the recognition of 62 police officers who have made an active contribution to raids related to illicit drugs.