Airfares to Colombo surge after Pakistan Govt gives go ahead for India T20 World Cup clash

Airlines increased ticket prices to Sri Lanka from Indian and Pakistani cities as well as from the Middle East after Pakistan government’s decision giving the go ahead to the national cricket team to participate in the Pakistan–India T20 World Cup match in Colombo.

Flights to Colombo from India have become three times more expensive than usual. In Mumbai, one of India’s busiest international travel markets, direct Economy return fares have climbed well above typical levels. In southern cities like Chennai, where the flight to Colombo is a short one-hour-20-minute hop, prices have steadily climbed alongside demand.

The sharp rise in demand comes amid heightened interest surrounding the Pakistan-India fixture, traditionally one of the most anticipated contests in international cricket.

The decision regarding the Pakistan-India cricket match came last evening that Pakistan would go ahead with participating in their high-stakes February 15 clash against India in the T20 World Cup, after the Pakistan government gave the nod to “protect the spirit of cricket” following much drama and debate over the matter.

The T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, began on February 7 but was overshadowed after Bangladesh refused to play in India citing security concerns amid soured political relations between the neighbours.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected their request to move their matches to Sri Lanka. Pakistan expressed solidarity with Bangladesh and protested the ICC decision, subsequently announcing that the national team would not play against India.

The development to reverse Pakistan’s boycott followed negotiations that included the ICC and the cricket boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh, along with consultations among national leaders nations such as Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

On Sunday, ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam landed in Lahore and held marathon talks with Naqvi at Gaddafi Stadium.

During the meeting, Khawaja urged Pakistan to reconsider its decision not to play against India, saying the team should participate “in the broader interest of cricket”. The BCB president thanked Pakistan for its support during the talks.

Subsequently, on Monday, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake urged Pakistan to play its T20 World Cup clash against India in a conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, recalling Pakistan’s past solidarity with Sri Lankan cricket during difficult times.

The Pakistan government last evening directed the Pakistan national cricket team to take the field on February 15, with the decision taken to “protect the spirit of cricket”.

The ICC also confirmed that no penalties or sanctions would be imposed on Bangladesh in relation to its non-participation in the T20 World Cup. In a joint statement with the PCB and BCB, the governing body noted that Bangladesh remains a valued full member with a rich cricketing history and a vital role in global cricket development.

