State Vesak Festival to be held in Matara this year

The State Vesak Festival for this year will be held at the Midellawala Purana Maha Viharaya in Thihagoda, Matara, according to the General Secretary of the All-Island Sasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya, Most Venerable Mugunuwela Anuruddha Thero.

Ven. Mugunuwela Anuruddha Thero made this announcement at a media briefing held today (10) at the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

Ven. Mugunuwela Anuruddha Thero noted that the decision was taken at the third session of the newly established Buddhasasana Council formed by the present government. The decision was made following a recommendation by the All-Island Sasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya and was approved by the Buddhasasana Council together with the Minister and Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Professor Chandana Abayarathna on January 24 announced that the government has decided to hold the State Vesak Festival on May 30 this year.

The Minister also stated that the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiriya Chapters had informed the President, via a letter, that it would not be appropriate to observe Vesak Poya on May 1, as the ‘visā nakatha’ does not fall on that date. Accordingly, the decision to hold the State Vesak Festival on May 30 was taken based on the recommendations of the Poya Day Committee, after due consideration.