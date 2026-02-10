State Vesak Festival to be held in Matara this year

State Vesak Festival to be held in Matara this year

February 10, 2026   08:39 pm

The State Vesak Festival for this year will be held at the Midellawala Purana Maha Viharaya in Thihagoda, Matara, according to the General Secretary of the All-Island Sasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya, Most Venerable Mugunuwela Anuruddha Thero.

Ven. Mugunuwela Anuruddha Thero made this announcement at a media briefing held today (10) at the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

Ven. Mugunuwela Anuruddha Thero noted that the decision was taken at the third session of the newly established Buddhasasana Council formed by the present government. The decision was made following a recommendation by the All-Island Sasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya and was approved by the Buddhasasana Council together with the Minister and Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Professor Chandana Abayarathna on January 24 announced that the government has decided to hold the State Vesak Festival on May 30 this year.

The Minister also stated that the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiriya Chapters had informed the President, via a letter, that it would not be appropriate to observe Vesak Poya on May 1, as the ‘visā nakatha’ does not fall on that date. Accordingly, the decision to hold the State Vesak Festival on May 30 was taken based on the recommendations of the Poya Day Committee, after due consideration.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)