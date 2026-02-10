Dushan Hemantha approved as replacement for Hasaranga in Sri Lanka World Cup squad

February 10, 2026   09:44 pm

Allrounder Dushan Hemantha has been approved as a replacement for injured Wanindu Hasaranga in the Sri Lanka squad by the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Hemantha, who has played five ODIs and three T20Is, was named as a replacement after Hasaranga was ruled out with an injury to his left hamstring, which he sustained in the match against Ireland on 8 February.

Although Hasaranga completed his spell, taking 3 for 25 in four overs to derail Ireland’s spirited chase of 164, Hasaranga had an MRI scan on Monday that revealed a serious tear in his left hamstring. The report was seen by a specialist in the UK before he was ruled out on Tuesday.

The tear is understood to be related to a previous hamstring injury, though it is not a recurrence exactly. Hasaranga has battled injury for several years now, including a foot complaint.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The ETC of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 consists of Wasim Khan - ICC General Manager – Cricket (ICC Representative), Gaurav Saxena (IBC Representative), Hemang Amin (Host Representative), Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

The ETC has also approved a replacement for New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell, who picked up a calf injury during warm-ups against Afghanistan on 8 Feb in Chennai.

New Zealand has yet to name a replacement.

