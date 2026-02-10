Public urged not to join queues to venerate sacred Devnimori relics at Gangaramaya

Public urged not to join queues to venerate sacred Devnimori relics at Gangaramaya

February 10, 2026   10:09 pm

The general public has been urged not to join the queues to venerate the sacred Devnimori relics at the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

The exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha commenced on February 04. The public veneration at the Gangaramaya Temple from is scheduled to conclude at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow.

As a large number of devotees are still awaiting to pay homage to the sacred relics, Police requested the public not to join the queues in the interest of public safety and orderly crowd management.

