Prevailing dry weather conditions expected to change from tomorrow

The prevailing dry weather conditions are expected to change from tomorrow (12).

Except for a few showers in the Ampara, Batticaloa, Monaragala and Hambantota districts, mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.