Zonal Education Director and Teacher Instructor arrested by Bribery Commission

Zonal Education Director and Teacher Instructor arrested by Bribery Commission

February 11, 2026   05:37 am

A Zonal Director of Education and a Teacher Instructor attached to the Dehiattakandiya Zonal Education Office have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The suspects were arrested based on a complaint made by a resident of Dehiattakandiya.

According to the complaint, the suspects had solicited a bribe of Rs. 50,000 in order to make arrangements to reinstate the complainant, who had left his service, and to extend the transfer granted by the Ministry of Education to the Dehiattakandiya Zonal Education Office.

The two suspects were arrested inside the Dehiattakandiya Zonal Education Office by officers of the Bribery Commission, on charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe.

The arrested suspects are due to be produced before the Dehiattakandiya Magistrate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)

Govt to mandate re-registration of information of those who obtained SIM cards before 2019 Aug. (English)

Govt to mandate re-registration of information of those who obtained SIM cards before 2019 Aug. (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)