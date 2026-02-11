Zonal Education Director and Teacher Instructor arrested by Bribery Commission

A Zonal Director of Education and a Teacher Instructor attached to the Dehiattakandiya Zonal Education Office have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The suspects were arrested based on a complaint made by a resident of Dehiattakandiya.

According to the complaint, the suspects had solicited a bribe of Rs. 50,000 in order to make arrangements to reinstate the complainant, who had left his service, and to extend the transfer granted by the Ministry of Education to the Dehiattakandiya Zonal Education Office.

The two suspects were arrested inside the Dehiattakandiya Zonal Education Office by officers of the Bribery Commission, on charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe.

The arrested suspects are due to be produced before the Dehiattakandiya Magistrate.