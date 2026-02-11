Exposition of sacred Devnimori relics at Gangaramaya draws to a close

The exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha at the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, Colombo concluded this morning.

Devotees were allowed to pay homage to the relics since February 05.

A large gathering, including the ministers, diplomats, and many others visited the Gangaramaya in the past six days to venerate the sacred relics.

The Sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, discovered during excavations in the 1960s at the historic Devnimori site in Gujarat, India have never previously been taken outside India.

A group of Indian officials, including the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai C. Patel, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday (09) to accompany the relics back to India.