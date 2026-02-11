Trinco Buddha statue incident: Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others to be produced in court

Four Buddhist monks, including Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero, and six other individuals, who were arrested and subsequently remanded are scheduled to be produced before the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court.

On February 09, the Trincomalee Magistrate ordered that the ten suspects, including Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero be further remanded until today (11) in relation to the incident.

They were arrested in connection with the incident of placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Viharaya on November 16, 2025 in violation of coastal conservation laws.