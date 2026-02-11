Discussions held to streamline domestic civil air operations

Discussions held to streamline domestic civil air operations

February 11, 2026   06:49 am

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), chaired a stakeholder meeting at the Ministry of Defence, to discuss matters affecting the domestic airline operations.

The discussion brought together key stakeholders, both the state and corporate sectors, to discuss security-related issues and streamline domestic civil air operations. This effort aims to ensure smooth, secure, and efficient aviation operations that support the national tourism industry, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During the discussion, the Defence Secretary said that a formal restructuring process should be implemented following a comprehensive study of existing procedures to ease civil aviation operations.

The meeting provided a platform for constructive engagement among regulatory authorities, security institutions, and industry stakeholders, enabling an open exchange of views on operational and security-related concerns in a collaborative manner, the Ministry noted. Emphasis was also placed on enhancing inter agency coordination and adopting practical approaches to support the sustainable growth of domestic aviation operations, while ensuring compliance with national security requirements.

Senior officials from the Defence Ministry, Air Force, Navy, Police, Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL), Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited, Sri Lanka Ports Authority and representatives of the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association and domestic aviation companies were present at the discussion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)

Govt to mandate re-registration of information of those who obtained SIM cards before 2019 Aug. (English)

Govt to mandate re-registration of information of those who obtained SIM cards before 2019 Aug. (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)

Seine-net fishermen stand-off continues:Prices of fish could rise, warn unions (English)