Discussions held to streamline domestic civil air operations

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), chaired a stakeholder meeting at the Ministry of Defence, to discuss matters affecting the domestic airline operations.

The discussion brought together key stakeholders, both the state and corporate sectors, to discuss security-related issues and streamline domestic civil air operations. This effort aims to ensure smooth, secure, and efficient aviation operations that support the national tourism industry, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During the discussion, the Defence Secretary said that a formal restructuring process should be implemented following a comprehensive study of existing procedures to ease civil aviation operations.

The meeting provided a platform for constructive engagement among regulatory authorities, security institutions, and industry stakeholders, enabling an open exchange of views on operational and security-related concerns in a collaborative manner, the Ministry noted. Emphasis was also placed on enhancing inter agency coordination and adopting practical approaches to support the sustainable growth of domestic aviation operations, while ensuring compliance with national security requirements.

Senior officials from the Defence Ministry, Air Force, Navy, Police, Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL), Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited, Sri Lanka Ports Authority and representatives of the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association and domestic aviation companies were present at the discussion.