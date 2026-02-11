President Anura Kumara to visit Nuwara Eliya today to inaugurate several programmes

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to visit Nuwara Eliya today (11) to inaugurate the Central Province programme of the “A Nation United” national campaign.

President Dissanayake is also scheduled to attend several events in Nuwara Eliya, the President’s Media Division said.

The “A Nation United” national campaign was launched aimed at eradicating the illicit drugs menace from the country.

The illicit drug menace has been identified as a major social issue faced by the up-country community. The objective of the programme is to free the community from the threat through a comprehensive awareness mechanism involving all stakeholders, while uplifting them socially and economically, the PMD added.

The Nuwara Eliya event will also include the recognition of 62 police officers who have made an active contribution to raids related to illicit drugs.