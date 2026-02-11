Colombo- Ahmedabad direct flights to commence in April

Colombo- Ahmedabad direct flights to commence in April

February 11, 2026   07:44 am

Plans are underway to launch direct flights between Colombo and Ahmedabad, India.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasingha said they are hoping to commence direct flights to Ahmedabad through SriLankan Airlines from April this year.

“We hope to start a direct flight service from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Colombo via SriLankan Airlines from April this year. With this, devotees in Sri Lanka will have the opportunity to travel to Gujarat and take part in religious pilgrimage activities,” Deputy Minister Ruwan Ranasingha added.

