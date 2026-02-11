10 dead after shooting in British Columbia, Canada

February 11, 2026   08:08 am

Ten people, including a suspected shooter, are dead after a shooting in Tumbler Ridge, in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Tuesday, CBC News reported.

Six people were found dead inside a high school, two more people were found dead at a residence that police believe is connected to the incident, and another person died on the way to hospital, CBC News reported, adding that the suspected shooter was confirmed dead earlier.

Another 25 people were being assessed for injuries at a local medical center, CBC reported, citing police.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

