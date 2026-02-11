Tuition classes targeting 2025 O/L exam banned from midnight

The conduct of tuition classes, seminars, and other workshops targeting the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination is banned from midnight today (11) until the conclusion of the exam.

Issuing a statement, the Department of Examinations stated that the printing and distribution of model question papers related to the O/L Examination are also prohibited.

The Commissioner General of Examinations has noted that any individual, institution, or party found violating these orders can be reported to the nearest police station, police headquarters, or the Examination Department.

Meanwhile, the Examinations Department announced that all arrangements have been finalised to conduct the examination from 17 February to 26 February at 3,545 examination centres island-wide.