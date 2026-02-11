PM-EU delegation discuss ways to expand economic cooperation, trade and investment

PM-EU delegation discuss ways to expand economic cooperation, trade and investment

February 11, 2026   08:59 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and a delegation of the European External Action Service have held discussions in a bid to strengthen the long-standing partnership between Sri Lanka and the European Union.

The meeting between the two factions was held at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Discussions focused on expanding economic cooperation, trade, and investment.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Amarasuriya also appreciated the European Union’s timely assistance to Sri Lanka following the recent cyclone and its continued support during times of need, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and the European Union (EU) will hold the 27th Session of the EU-Sri Lanka Joint Commission in Colombo tomorrow (12).

The high-level meeting will bring together senior officials from both sides to review and strengthen partnership across several areas including governance, human rights, trade, development cooperation, and other bilateral and regional priorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Joint Commission will be co-chaired by Aruni Ranaraja, the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism and Paola Pampaloni, the Acting Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The visiting EU delegation will also meet with senior Sri Lankan dignitaries to discuss collaborative approaches and concrete next steps to strengthen the ongoing partnership, the Ministry added.

