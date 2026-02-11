Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others produced before court

Ten suspects, including Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero and other monks, who are currently in remand custody in connection with the Trincomalee Buddha statue incident, have been brought to court.

The case filed against the 10 individuals including four monks are scheduled to be produced before the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court today.

On February 09, the Trincomalee Magistrate ordered that the ten suspects, including Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero be further remanded until today (11) in relation to the incident.

They were arrested in connection with the incident of placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Viharaya on November 16, 2025 in violation of coastal conservation laws.

A case was then filed based on a complaint filed by the Department of Coast Conservation and Coastal Resource Management, alleging that an unauthorised structure was erected and a Buddha statue placed within the coastal protection zone in Trincomalee town.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the President, the Chief Prelate of the Kotte Sri Kalayani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha of Siyam Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Dr. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero raised concern over the arrest and continuous remand of ten individuals, including Buddhist monks, in relation to the Buddha statue incident in Trincomalee.

Venerable Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero in the letter to the President noted that the actions taken against the monks including state intervention amounted to a deliberate and serious offence against the Buddha Sasana.

The Chief Prelate also requested the President to take immediate steps to secure the release of the ten individuals, including the monks.