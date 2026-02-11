Plane carrying 55 passengers crashes into Indian Ocean just moments after take-off

February 11, 2026   09:45 am

A plane carrying 55 passengers has crashed into the Indian Ocean in a horrific incident just moments after taking off from Aden Adde International Airport.

Footage captured by a bystander showed the shocking moment the StarSky airline was involved in the incident near Mogadishu in Somalia.

Passengers were spotted jumping out of the plane after the aircraft hit the water off the Somali shoreline.

One of the StarSky plane’s wings was also snapped clean off, floating alongside the aircraft.

Rescuers arrived at the scene within minutes, later being filmed providing assistance to passengers.

Eyewitnesses have claimed that the flight took off shortly before crashing.

It was said to have been unable to gain altitude due to technical difficulties.
Locals had been walking along Jasiira beach when the plane was seen flying unusually low to the water.

Airport officials have confirmed that the StarSky plane attempted to return to Magodishu.

However, the aircraft veered off the runway when attempting to land.

“The priority was ensuring there was no post-impact fire, given the proximity to the water,” an airport official said.

“We are relieved to report that everyone on board was evacuated safely.”
The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has also confirmed the crash happened in the coastal area near the airport.

However, the SCAA added that all crew members and the plane’s 55 passengers had survived the incident.

A formal investigation is now underway to find the cause of the crash.

Officials briefly closed the Aden Adde International Airport.

However, the airport has now reopened, with normal operations resuming.

- Agencies

