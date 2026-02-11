Four suspects, including woman, arrested in attempted assassination of SJB member in Kalutara

Four suspects, including woman, arrested in attempted assassination of SJB member in Kalutara

February 11, 2026   09:54 am

Four suspects, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the attempted assassination of Bandula Prasanna, a Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member who contested for the Kalutara Municipal Council during the last local government election.

The arrests were made following a joint operation by the Police Special Task Force (STF) Organized Crime Prevention Unit and the Kalutara District Crime Division.

The main suspect, a 24-year-old resident of Nagoda, was arrested yesterday (10) in Balangoda. 

Subsequent investigations revealed his alleged involvement in several other serious crimes, including the attempted shooting of a prison inmate at the Nagoda Hospital in December 2025 and the murder of a hotel owner in Dehiwala.

Three others —two men aged 23 and 24 from Kalutara and a 23-year-old woman from Bolossagama—were also taken into custody for aiding and abetting the crime.

The Kalutara District Crime Division is continuing further investigations.

