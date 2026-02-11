Amarakeerthi Athukorala Murder Case: Suspects produced before court

Suspects in the case filed over the assault and killing of former Member of Parliament Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer have been brought before the Gampaha High Court Trial-at-Bar, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The verdict in the case pertaining to the murder of former Member of Parliament Amarakeerthi Athukorala is scheduled to be delivered today (11).

On 14 January, the Gampaha High Court Trial-at-Bar deferred the announcement of the verdict in the ex-MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala’s murder case until today.

The Polonnaruwa District parliamentarian and his security officer, a Police Constable, were reported dead amidst the unrest in the Nittambuwa area during the nationwide incidents of violence on May 09, 2022.

Initially, a shooting incident was reported in the Nittambuwa area that evening, following which a total of six injured people were rushed to the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

Hospital sources later confirmed that three of them had sustained gunshot wounds, whereas a 27-year-old who was in critical condition had later succumbed to injuries.

According to reports, the parliamentarian and his security officer had opened fire at an angry mob of protesters and critically injured two people while they were blocking his vehicle. The MP and his security officer were later found murdered while hiding inside a nearby building.

Footage secured from a nearby CCTV camera showed MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala fleeing the scene with his security officer, who was armed with a gun. Dozens of suspects had been subsequently arrested on several occasions on suspicion of involvement in the MP’s murder.

Accordingly, the Attorney General filed indictments before the Gampaha High Court against 42 individuals in relation to the killings.

When the case was taken up on January 14, court announced that the verdict will be pronounced today.