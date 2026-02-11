Stakeholder engagement on tariff reforms underway

Stakeholder engagement on tariff reforms underway

February 11, 2026   11:05 am

Stakeholder engagement on the proposed tariff reforms has got underway as part of the implementation of the 2026 Budget proposals aimed at supporting domestic industries, the Department of Trade and Investment Policy said in a statement.

The initiative is being carried out by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, the World Bank, and other relevant agencies, with the objective of creating awareness of the Four-Band Tariff Policy.

Accordingly, the Department of Trade and Investment Policy organized an Awareness and Consultative Programme yesterday in Colombo to engage key stakeholders in the policy development process.

The event was attended by Chathuranga Abeysinghe, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development; Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, the Secretary to the Treasury; K. A. Vimalenthirarajah, the Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development; Thilaka Jayasundara, the Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development; Richard Walker, the Senior Economist of the World Bank Group; along with other officials from the World Bank team.

Representatives from the National Tariff Policy Committee, the Industry Advisory Committee, trade chambers, and other relevant government institutions were also present.

The programme aimed to provide an overview of the proposed tariff reforms while engaging stakeholders through awareness and consultation.

Aligned with the government’s broader objective of boosting exports and facilitating economic growth, the proposed tariff structure has been drafted in accordance with the United Nations Broad Economic Classification (BEC), Revision 5, ensuring international consistency and simplification, the Department noted. The proposed tariff reforms are expected to strengthen domestic industries, ensure fiscal sustainability, and facilitate trade.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)

Govt to mandate re-registration of information of those who obtained SIM cards before 2019 Aug. (English)

Govt to mandate re-registration of information of those who obtained SIM cards before 2019 Aug. (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)