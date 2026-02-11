President meets plantation workers in Nanu Oya, receives warm welcome

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with a group of plantation workers this morning (11) along the Nanu Oya–Radella road and engaged in a cordial discussion with them.

Upon his arrival at the location, the plantation workers warmly welcomed the President and expressed their gratitude regarding the increase in their daily wages.

Speaking to media, plantation workers stated that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is not only the leader who increased their daily wages, but also the only Head of State who has personally visited them to look into the issues faced by estate workers.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to visit Nuwara Eliya to inaugurate the Central Province programme of the “A Nation United” national campaign.

President Dissanayake will also attend several events in Nuwara Eliya, the President’s Media Division said.

The “A Nation United” national campaign was launched aimed at eradicating the illicit drugs menace from the country.

The illicit drug menace has been identified as a major social issue faced by the up-country community. The objective of the programme is to free the community from the threat through a comprehensive awareness mechanism involving all stakeholders, while uplifting them socially and economically, the PMD added.

The Nuwara Eliya event will also include the recognition of 62 police officers who have made an active contribution to raids related to illicit drugs.