President meets plantation workers in Nanu Oya, receives warm welcome

President meets plantation workers in Nanu Oya, receives warm welcome

February 11, 2026   11:21 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with a group of plantation workers this morning (11) along the Nanu Oya–Radella road and engaged in a cordial discussion with them.

Upon his arrival at the location, the plantation workers warmly welcomed the President and expressed their gratitude regarding the increase in their daily wages.

Speaking to media, plantation workers stated that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is not only the leader who increased their daily wages, but also the only Head of State who has personally visited them to look into the issues faced by estate workers.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to visit Nuwara Eliya to inaugurate the Central Province programme of the “A Nation United” national campaign.

President Dissanayake will also attend several events in Nuwara Eliya, the President’s Media Division said.

The “A Nation United” national campaign was launched aimed at eradicating the illicit drugs menace from the country.

The illicit drug menace has been identified as a major social issue faced by the up-country community. The objective of the programme is to free the community from the threat through a comprehensive awareness mechanism involving all stakeholders, while uplifting them socially and economically, the PMD added.

The Nuwara Eliya event will also include the recognition of 62 police officers who have made an active contribution to raids related to illicit drugs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)

Govt to mandate re-registration of information of those who obtained SIM cards before 2019 Aug. (English)

Govt to mandate re-registration of information of those who obtained SIM cards before 2019 Aug. (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)

Transport Minister's remarks on route permits irk operators; Bus unions threaten to strike (English)