CBK warns decline in public service could lead to instability in Sri Lanka

February 11, 2026   11:31 am

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has warned that Sri Lanka could face further instability unless the current mode of governance is changed, underscoring the vital role of a professional and honest public service in maintaining the foundations of the State.

The former President also praised senior public servant Saman Ekanayake, describing him as scrupulously honest and highly professional, and emphasized that a government cannot function effectively without an efficient, professional, and honest public service.

Former President Kumaratunga said political leaders do not necessarily need long years of experience or technical expertise, but must possess unshakeable integrity. 

“In a functioning democracy political leaders depend on a professional public service to govern the country,” she said in a Facebook post.

Criticising the present administration, Former President Kumaratunga said the government appeared determined to dismantle what remains of the public service and replace it with party loyalists who lack adequate qualifications and experience.

Referring to the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, the former President said it transpired because citizens recognised the severe decline in governance, adding that political awareness among the public remains high. 

She warned that Sri Lanka, already suffering from two decades of poor governance, could descend into total chaos if current practices continue.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga also urged citizens to question, understand the serious consequences of governance failures, and democratically decide how the nation can be rebuilt.

