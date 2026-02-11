SJB MPs file bribery complaint against Speakers Private Secretary

February 11, 2026   12:33 pm

A group of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Members of Parliament today (11) lodged a complaint with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), alleging that the Private Secretary of the Speaker is acting in a manner that interferes with investigations into a complaint previously filed against Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Through their complaint, SJB MPs pointed out that the Speaker’s Private Secretary had informed the Secretary-General of Parliament to submit a report to the Speaker regarding matters mentioned in the earlier complaint.

On February 2, suspended Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff, Chaminda Kularatne filed a complaint with the Bribery Commission leveling corruption allegations against Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

In his complaint, Kularatne accused the Speaker of several violations, including using official vehicles beyond his entitled limit, unlawfully obtaining two fuel allowances and using two official residences.

On February 5, SJB MP Harshana Rajakaruna revealed in Parliament that the Speaker’s Private Secretary had sent a letter to the Secretary-General of Parliament requesting information related to the complaint.

Accordingly, a group of SJB MPs led by MP Rajakaruna visited the Bribery Commission this morning to file a complaint regarding the letter sent by the Speaker’s Private Secretary.

