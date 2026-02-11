New ADB Country Director assures continuous support for Sri Lanka during meeting with PM

February 11, 2026   01:30 pm

The newly appointed Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Sri Lanka, Shannon Cowlin and the ADB delegation have held discussions with the Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister extended congratulations to the newly appointed Country Director and acknowledged the long-standing partnership with the Asian Development Bank, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister also expressed appreciation for ADB’s continued engagement and support aligned with Sri Lanka’s national development priorities.

She further conveyed gratitude for the timely assistance extended by ADB in response to Cyclone Ditwah, noting the importance of such support in mitigating the immediate impacts of natural disasters, the statement said.

The ADB delegation reiterated its readiness to further assist Sri Lanka during the post-cyclone recovery phase, including rebuilding and reconstruction efforts, and emphasized its commitment to supporting the education sector.

The event was attended by OIC / Deputy Director General of SARDMs, Sona Shrestha; Cholpon Mambetova, Country Operations Head of the ADB Sri Lanka Resident Mission; Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Sagarika Bogahawatta; Director General of the External Resources Department, Ministry of Finance, Samantha Bandara; and Director of the ADB Division in the External Resources Department, Ministry of Finance, Ranjith Gurusinghe.

