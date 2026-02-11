Former Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake further remanded
February 11, 2026 03:11 pm
Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake has been further remanded until February 18 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.
NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.