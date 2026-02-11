Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others granted bail

Four Buddhist monks, including Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero, and six other individuals, have been granted bail by the Trincomalee High Court.

On February 09, the Trincomalee Magistrate ordered that the ten suspects, including Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero be further remanded until today (11) in relation to the incident.

They were arrested in connection with the incident of placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Viharaya on November 16, 2025 in violation of coastal conservation laws.

A case was then filed based on a complaint filed by the Department of Coast Conservation and Coastal Resource Management, alleging that an unauthorised structure was erected and a Buddha statue placed within the coastal protection zone in Trincomalee town.