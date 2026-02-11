New data from the UK’s Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) shows a major shift in international student trends. While the number of overseas students studying inside the United Kingdom has declined, enrolments in UK education programs delivered abroad are rising strongly.

According to HESA’s latest statistics, the UK hosted 685,565 international students in 2024/25, a 6 per cent decline compared to 2023/24.

UK Home Office data shows that in the year ending September 2025, there were 439,924 sponsored study visa grants, similar to the previous year but 31% fewer than the peak in the year ending September 2023. This included 419,558 main applicants – 7% more than in the year ending September 2024 – and 20,366 dependants – 57% fewer than the previous year.

The decline in student visas comes as universities prepare for the introduction of the international student levy, which will see English universities charging a flat fee of £925 per international student per year from August 2028. Under the levy, each institution will receive an allowance covering only its first 220 students each year.

According to the latest data, Sri Lankan students pursuing postgraduate study in the UK saw a significant year-on-year decline.

Latest data indicated that international postgraduate enrollments fell 10 per cent overall in 2024/25.

Of the major source countries for international students, Sri Lanka recorded the second largest percentage decline in postgraduate enrollments, with a 36 per cent year-on-year reduction.

Nigeria recorded the largest decline in postgraduate enrollments with a drop of 39 per cent.

This sharp downturn is widely linked to changes in UK immigration and student visa policies, particularly the tightening of rules governing international student dependants, which took effect in 2023.

Sri Lankan students historically had some of the highest dependant-to-main-applicant visa ratios, meaning many Sri Lankan students previously planned to bring family members with them while studying in the UK.

According to education consultants and advisors, the inability to accompany students with dependants under the tightened rules has discouraged many from pursuing traditional postgraduate taught degrees. As a result, some prospective students have either postponed plans, shifted to research-oriented courses or opted for alternative destinations like Canada, Australia and Scandinavian countries.