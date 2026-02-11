2026 Electoral Register revision begins  Election Commission

The Election Commission has commenced the data collection process for the revision of the electoral register, the Commissioner General of Elections, Rasika Peiris stated.

Speaking on Ada Derana’s current affairs programme ‘Big Focus’, the Commissioner General said February 1 has been set as the qualifying date.

Accordingly, individuals who turn 18 on or before February 1 and have confirmed residence in the relevant area will be eligible for inclusion in the electoral register.

Commissioner General of Elections Rasika Peiris stated that the commission will follow an updated system for 2026, combining door-to-door data collection with procedures for additions and removals. Accordingly, those who reach the age of 18 and individuals who have changed residence will be added to the list, while deceased and those who have relocated will be removed, the Commissioner General added.

An e-service has also been introduced through the official website of the Election Commission, where the 2026 draft voter list has already been published. The public can verify whether their names are included and submit requests online if necessary. Amendments to personal details such as name, address or National Identity Card number can also be made via the website. Requests will be forwarded to the relevant Grama Niladhari officers.

The draft list is currently displayed at all Grama Niladhari offices across the country, Commissioner General of Elections Rasika Peiris stated.

Meanwhile, regional data collection will take place until February 28. Furthermore, inclusion and removal lists will be submitted to district election offices between March 3 and 28. The revised voter list will then be displayed for 28 days from May 5 to June 1, during which claims and objections can be submitted, the Commissioner General of Elections noted.

Following investigations into claims and appeals, the 2026 electoral register is expected to be certified on September 15, according to Commissioner General of Elections Rasika Peiris.